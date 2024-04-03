The Coutts 3 trial begins: Jury selection and legal insights

E-transfer (Canada):

Yesterday marked the first day of trial proceedings for the Coutts 3 (George Janzen, Marco Van Huigenbos, and Alex Van Herk). However, the trial itself did not commence; instead, the focus was on jury selection.

Fourteen jurors were selected for the trial, a pivotal step in the legal process.

Ezra Levant was reporting live from the scene in Lethbridge, Alberta, and was joined by Chad Williamson, a lawyer representing three of the alleged 'key participants' of the demonstration that blocked access to the border crossing at Coutts.

From a journalistic standpoint, Ezra noted the significance of the publication bans no longer being relevant. These bans, initially implemented to safeguard the jury pool from potential bias, had limited the reporting of trial proceedings. Now, with their removal, journalists have the freedom to report on the trial without constraints, ensuring transparency and accountability in the legal process.

Ezra highlighted the involvement of Chad Williamson, a legal representative associated with Rebel News, in the proceedings. Chad's presence and expertise, honed through previous legal engagements such as the Coutts blockade, underscored his commitment to fair and impartial legal representation.

“You get such a smattering of eclectic and diverse people from around the community and I think I said to you when we were just standing outside the court, like I looked around and I thought this really is Lethbridge,” Chad said to Ezra.

“This is representative of Lethbridge.”

Reflecting on the day's events, Ezra expressed amusement at the familial atmosphere, complete with doughnuts and coffee, amidst the bustling courthouse surroundings. The presence of loved ones served as a reminder of the human impact of legal proceedings and the importance of community support during challenging times.

Please watch the full report for more!