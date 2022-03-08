The Democracy Fund presents: An Evening with Dennis Prager and Amala Ekpunobi

Founded in 2009 by American talk show host Dennis Prager, the non-profit digital channel Prager University is best known for its short, highly-consumable educational videos on various political, economic and sociological subjects that promote a conservative viewpoint.

Amala Ekpunobi is a Prager U contributor who worked as a left-wing political organizer before becoming involved the organization. After realizing the racism she thought she was fighting was being perpetuated by leftist ideologies, Ekpunobi started to embrace conservatism. With more than 200,000 followers on her Instagram account, Ekpunobi is making waves in the conservative content sphere.

Dennis Prager and Amala Ekpunobi will be joined by Dr. Julie Ponesse, the pandemic ethics scholar at The Democracy Fund, for a wide-ranging town hall conversation about independent media, censorship and the consequences of cancel culture on Wednesday, March 16.

The event will be held in the high-tech auditorium at the Canada Christian College in Whitby, Ontario, approximately half an hour east of Toronto. Prager and Ekpunobi will join via video link which will be broadcast on a huge, 50-foot LED screen.

Tickets to view the event in-person are $10, and discounts are available for students and veterans. A limited number of in-person tickets are available for those who have recently become unemployed due to vaccine mandates.

If you can't attend the event physically and would prefer to watch online, you can buy tickets to the virtual event by clicking here.

Seating is limited, so get your tickets now!