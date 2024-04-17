The federal government refuses to say how many prisoners have been 'mistakenly released'

By Rebel News Help fund our ATIPs Help cover the cost of our access to information requests. Donate E-transfer (Canada):

Rather than releasing the data or denying wrongful releases, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) reiterated that it "has strict safeguards to prevent such incidents."

An inquiry to Correctional Service Canada, initiated by Conservative MP Doug Shipley, requested detailed information regarding the number of federally incarcerated inmates who were "mistakenly released," including breakdowns by institution, conviction, and reasons for the release.

The inquiry also asked if any of the releases resulted in public notification.

In the response presented in the House of Commons, CSC failed to provide any of the requested information, and notably, did not deny the occurrence of wrongful releases.

"CSC has strict safeguards in place to prevent such incidents."

Eleven inmates were released in error from an Ontario provincial jail between 2021 and 2023.