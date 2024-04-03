April Fool's Day meant the joke was on Canadian taxpayers

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe By Tamara Ugolini PETITION: Stop The Pay Hike Canadian Members of Parliament will get a pay raise on April 1st, which is the same day that the government will hike the Carbon Tax. Sign our petition calling on Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to Stop The Pay Hike! 10,595 signatures

Goal: 15,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Phone Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Members of Parliament gave themselves an $8500 annual raise while Canadians had even more money picked from their pockets, courtesy of another carbon tax hike.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau jacked the tax from $65 to $80 per tonne, worsening Canada's inflationary crisis and escalating the cost of living.

Trudeau has lost Canadians on the carbon tax.



Canadians don’t support and can’t afford his carbon tax hikes.



But Trudeau isn’t listening to the people. He’s about to make your life more expensive with another carbon tax hike. pic.twitter.com/26oL96JYm6 — Franco Terrazzano (@franco_nomics) March 29, 2024

Canadians across the country took to the streets from coast-to-coast to protest the tax hike and make their voices heard.

🇨🇦 It’s Carbon Tax Hike Day in Canada!



The Trudeau government’s carbon tax is costing us more to drive, feed our families & heat our homes! pic.twitter.com/SQ0V1zSpU3 — Kris Sims (@kris_sims) April 1, 2024

They're begging for reprieve and relief.

Some video of the staging area for the carbon tax protest on the Alberta Saskatchewan border in Lloydminster. Straddles both sides of Highway 16. Some guys are blaring Metallica in the distance. Lol. Very prairie.



For more go to https://t.co/GAdShrDDxl pic.twitter.com/70nhO4vCRO — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 1, 2024

But it doesn't seem Trudeau is listening, or even cares.

“Conservative premiers across this country are misleading Canadians, are not telling the truth.”



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is asked if he would be willing to sit down with premiers who are calling on the feds to pause the carbon tax increase. pic.twitter.com/EzYI5j6HxK — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) March 27, 2024

GUEST: Kris Sims, Alberta Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, on the Liberal carbon tax 'disinformation'