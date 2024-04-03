April Fool's Day meant the joke was on Canadian taxpayers

Members of Parliament gave themselves an $8500 annual raise while Canadians had even more money picked from their pockets, courtesy of another carbon tax hike.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau jacked the tax from $65 to $80 per tonne, worsening Canada's inflationary crisis and escalating the cost of living.
Trudeau has lost Canadians on the carbon tax.— Franco Terrazzano (@franco_nomics) March 29, 2024
Canadians don’t support and can’t afford his carbon tax hikes.
But Trudeau isn’t listening to the people. He’s about to make your life more expensive with another carbon tax hike. pic.twitter.com/26oL96JYm6
Canadians across the country took to the streets from coast-to-coast to protest the tax hike and make their voices heard.
🇨🇦 It’s Carbon Tax Hike Day in Canada!— Kris Sims (@kris_sims) April 1, 2024
The Trudeau government’s carbon tax is costing us more to drive, feed our families & heat our homes! pic.twitter.com/SQ0V1zSpU3
They're begging for reprieve and relief.
Some video of the staging area for the carbon tax protest on the Alberta Saskatchewan border in Lloydminster. Straddles both sides of Highway 16. Some guys are blaring Metallica in the distance. Lol. Very prairie.— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 1, 2024
For more go to https://t.co/GAdShrDDxl pic.twitter.com/70nhO4vCRO
But it doesn't seem Trudeau is listening, or even cares.
“Conservative premiers across this country are misleading Canadians, are not telling the truth.”— True North (@TrueNorthCentre) March 27, 2024
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is asked if he would be willing to sit down with premiers who are calling on the feds to pause the carbon tax increase. pic.twitter.com/EzYI5j6HxK
GUEST: Kris Sims, Alberta Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, on the Liberal carbon tax 'disinformation'
By Tamara Ugolini
