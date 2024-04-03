April Fool's Day meant the joke was on Canadian taxpayers

  • Rebel News
  • April 03, 2024
  • News Analysis
Remove Ads

Members of Parliament gave themselves an $8500 annual raise while Canadians had even more money picked from their pockets, courtesy of another carbon tax hike. 

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau jacked the tax from $65 to $80 per tonne, worsening Canada's inflationary crisis and escalating the cost of living.

Canadians across the country took to the streets from coast-to-coast to protest the tax hike and make their voices heard.

They're begging for reprieve and relief.

But it doesn't seem Trudeau is listening, or even cares.

GUEST: Kris Sims, Alberta Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, on the Liberal carbon tax 'disinformation'

Canada Carbon Tax Economy News Analysis Inflation Stop The Pay Hike
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect

Start your free trial

Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries

Subscribe
Stop The Pay Hike
  • By Tamara Ugolini

PETITION: Stop The Pay Hike

10,595 signatures
Goal: 15,000 Signatures

Add signature

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.