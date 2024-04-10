Today marks 10 days of an ongoing carbon tax protest west of Calgary

A handful of protesters on Highway 1, near the junction of Highway 22, have settled in for the long haul.
Looks like some people got inspired by the 2022 Ottawa Freedom Convoy!— Angelica (@_angelica_toy) April 7, 2024
📍Axe the Tax protest Albertahttps://t.co/8miah4Ytbd pic.twitter.com/xTNFiL3fEv
They've brought their trucks and their trailers and their supplies, Freedom Convoy style, in an attempt to have their voices heard.
Police are spying on Albertans peacefully protesting against Trudeau’s carbon tax.— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 9, 2024
They’ve set up a surveillance trailer 500 yards from the protesters to monitor them (and likely to build a database of protesters using facial recognition software).
Full report tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/mlzamp3oyq
They're being crushed by Trudeau's inflationary carbon tax, the way so many Canadians are. On April 1st, the same day federal MPs gave themselves an $8,500 a year raise, Canadians saw the liberals green tax, which accumulates every step along the supply chain, jump from $65 per tonne to $85.
WATCH: The Axe the Tax rally in Alberta continues on day 6. Crowd is growing and it looks like they will be here for the long haul.https://t.co/8miah4Ytbd pic.twitter.com/N3XNL4wZsK— Angelica (@_angelica_toy) April 6, 2024
It's like some sick joke. And Canadians were the butt of it.
Rebel News reporters @rkraychik and @_angelica_toy are on the scene of the Axe the Tax protest on the Trans-Canada Highway in Alberta today as protestors carry on for day 7.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 7, 2024
Stay tuned for updates.https://t.co/dh39RL9gvx pic.twitter.com/yXUDnigPOL
Rebel News reporter Angelica Toy has been covering the protest on Highway 1 since it started on the first of the month. She joins the show tonight to tell us what she saw at the peaceful demonstration.
