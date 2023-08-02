Good News: we are launching another documentary tour

If you didn't get a chance to see our new movie, Church Under Fire: Canada's War on Christianity, in person you'll have another opportunity.

.@SheilaGunnReid announces Rebel News is taking our new documentary, Church Under Fire: Canada's War on Christianity, on the road for a summer tour starting this July — and we're inviting you to join us for in-person screenings.



Get your tickets today! https://t.co/ifRNvthBmH pic.twitter.com/u0IumWzOKS — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 20, 2023

That is if you are in Western Canada.

The documentary tells the story of the pastors and congregations that defied the covid-19 lockdowns in obedience to God when the restrictions were incompatible with their worship practices.

Here at the Church of God in Aylmer, Ontario, where they stood up for their beliefs and kept service open for all for during COVID lockdown.



Sold out show for @kiansimone44 and @SheilaGunnReid's new film: Church Under Fire: Canada's War On Christianity.



See it for yourself!… pic.twitter.com/0C178CXkxT — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) July 9, 2023

Earlier in July, the show sold out theatres and venues all across the country and people still wanted more.

So we are now coming to BC and have planned a south-to-north trip across Alberta.

For details, showtimes, and tickets, visit www.ChurchUnderFireMovie.com