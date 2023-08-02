Good News: we are launching another documentary tour

  • August 02, 2023
  • News Analysis
If you didn't get a chance to see our new movie, Church Under Fire: Canada's War on Christianity, in person you'll have another opportunity.

That is if you are in Western Canada.

The documentary tells the story of the pastors and congregations that defied the covid-19 lockdowns in obedience to God when the restrictions were incompatible with their worship practices.

Earlier in July, the show sold out theatres and venues all across the country and people still wanted more.

So we are now coming to BC and have planned a south-to-north trip across Alberta.

For details, showtimes, and tickets, visit www.ChurchUnderFireMovie.com

