David Menzies on the Transgender rugby saga in Fergus Ontario

  • August 09, 2023
  • News Analysis
Ash Davis used to be the hardest hitter on the Fergus Highlanders RFC senior men's team, that is until he joined the women's team.

As a forward on the ladies senior Highlanders, Davis sent three women home in an ambulance in the course of just one game.

And that's when Rebel mission specialist David Menzies flew into action reporting on the flagrant disregard for women's safety on the Highlanders.

And all of this is in violation of the sport's governing body, World Rugby Union rules against men playing as women.

Joining from Rebel News HQ is David Menzies, one of Canada's staunchest advocates for fairness in women's sport.

