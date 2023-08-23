Alberta's gas price advantage: Shouldn't other provinces follow suit?

Drumheller, Alberta has the cheapest gas in the entire province.

And Alberta has some of the cheapest gas in the entire country. One reason for the lower fuel costs here in Alberta is that we produced the fuel.

Make the carbon tax go extinct!



Albertans are saving big money by not having any provincial fuel taxes, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set on cranking up his monstrous carbon taxes every year for the next seven years. pic.twitter.com/COyAD9AJtd — Kris Sims (@kris_sims) August 18, 2023

Watch the entire Canadian Taxpayers Podcast here: https://t.co/AVqXDX8PcE — Franco Terrazzano (@franco_nomics) August 23, 2023

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation urges the Saskatchewan Party government to back up its anti-carbon tax rhetoric by axing its tax on fuel. https://t.co/WUYShmGEwV #skpoli — TheStarPhoenix.com (@TheStarPhoenix) August 21, 2023

However, the biggest factor in the lower fuel costs here in Alberta is that our provincial government suspended the provincial portion of the fuel tax to help Albertans fight Trudeau's inflation.So why aren't more provinces doing this? Alberta isn't the only conservative run province in the country, let alone on the prairies.Joining me tonight to discuss how much money you save if you fuel up in Alberta, and what other provinces can do to make life more affordable, is Kris Sims of the Canadian Taxpayers federation.