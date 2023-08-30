What really happened in Maui? You can't trust the mainstream media and politicians to tell the truth

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Was the extent of the carnage of the deadly wildfire that tore through the town of Lahaina made worse by a series of events that occurred well before the first flames?

Crazy scenes here in Lahaina.



Nothing but burned infrastructure and ash remains on scene with military protecting the area. Some parts of the town are completely burned.



For our coverage: https://t.co/3vGi0Ol5l6 pic.twitter.com/4N5m0Xu3V9 — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) August 17, 2023

Rebel News' Alexa Lavoie and videographer Lincoln Jay were on the ground after the fire to investigate the full story because you can't trust the mainstream media and the politicians to tell you the truth.

Alexa has also been reporting on what the political left calls bigotry: preserving women's only events for biological women.

WATCH: @TheVoiceAlexa Lavoie interviews Patrizia Mirigliani, the director of Miss Italy, to get her perspective on why transgender individuals have been banned from the competition.https://t.co/wM1FZwDJnE — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) August 30, 2023

The decades-old Miss Italy competition has made the completely normal decision to exclude biological men identifying as transgender women from the pageant, a rule in line with a pre-existing policy preventing those who have undergone cosmetic procedures from participating.

Alexa joins the show tonight to discuss these topics and what she is working on next.