Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there is no business case for Canadian liquified natural gas

Guest: Robbie Piccard

  • December 14, 2022
  • News Analysis
But even if that were true, and it's not, there is a moral case for offering an alternative to Russia's Gazprom and its stranglehold in the European energy market.

Indigenous communities will benefit from partnerships with LNG companies.

The world's tyrants are stepping up and filling the LNG gap left by Canada.

Robbie Picard from Oil Sands Strong joins me tonight to discuss the business and moral case for LNG and his new project, Oil and Gas World.

