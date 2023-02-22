What really happened at the Trucker Commission?

If you got all your news from the mainstream media, you would think that the Public Order Emergency Commission (POEC) heard testimony that the nation's capital was under siege by aggressive militants causing mayhem and destruction everywhere they went like a band of truck-driving marauders.

Victoria De La Ronde, resident of Downtown Ottawa, says she experienced “Phantom Honking” long after the Freedom Convoy left the city. pic.twitter.com/Yjd2xZGoRm — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) October 14, 2022

But that's not what happened, not that it mattered because reality didn't matter at the end of the day.

OTTAWA TODAY!



Hundreds of people came together today for the one year anniversary in Ottawa, for the violent police intervention that removed the peaceful freedom convoy.



My full report coming soon at https://t.co/RtWcy1Oxyx pic.twitter.com/WozD3jPQM8 — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) February 18, 2023

The weeks' long Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa against covid restrictions were sometimes loud, maybe even annoying. Still, they were never violent, foreign-funded, or dangerous and left the place cleaner than when they arrived.

Remember that 78-year-old man that the Ottawa Police brutalized?



We've found him, interviewed him, and he's now set up with a great lawyer.



Watch the report by @lincolnmjay 👇 pic.twitter.com/XcixpCrgQs — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 10, 2022

If the protests were a violent, seditious siege — as the mainstream media and some of the more boring Ottawa locals suggest — the Freedom Convoy wasn't good at it. The demonstrators outnumbered the police at every turn. And even in the face of violence against them, they never reacted in kind.

But according to Justice Paul Rouleau, the Freedom Convoy was a national security threat — one that did zero violence in over three weeks — and Trudeau's invocation of martial law to end the protests last February was justified.

WATCH: Shocking scenes as Rebel News journalist Alexa Lavoie is tear gassed by police just for doing her job. pic.twitter.com/HcQHPwI0NX — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) February 19, 2022

I disagree, and so does my guest tonight. It's Kian Simone, Rebel News' Chief Documentary Filmmaker. He joins me tonight to discuss his time in Ottawa covering the POEC and his new movie, Trucker Commission: Trudeau on Trial.

GET YOUR TICKETS! Our new documentary Trucker Rebellion: Trudeau on Trial is coming to theaters in Calgary on February 16.



Guest speakers are lawyers @ikwilson and @forevaeva79, with surprise guest Tamara Lich in attendance!



Tickets can be bought at https://t.co/gXs6R9EeHo pic.twitter.com/NEnvnUPeLO — K2 (@kiansimone44) February 1, 2023

Tickets for in-person showings are still available at www.TrudeauOnTrial.com