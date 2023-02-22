What really happened at the Trucker Commission?

  • February 22, 2023
  • News Analysis
If you got all your news from the mainstream media, you would think that the Public Order Emergency Commission (POEC) heard testimony that the nation's capital was under siege by aggressive militants causing mayhem and destruction everywhere they went like a band of truck-driving marauders.

But that's not what happened, not that it mattered because reality didn't matter at the end of the day.

The weeks' long Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa against covid restrictions were sometimes loud, maybe even annoying. Still, they were never violent, foreign-funded, or dangerous and left the place cleaner than when they arrived.

If the protests were a violent, seditious siege — as the mainstream media and some of the more boring Ottawa locals suggest — the Freedom Convoy wasn't good at it. The demonstrators outnumbered the police at every turn. And even in the face of violence against them, they never reacted in kind.

But according to Justice Paul Rouleau, the Freedom Convoy was a national security threat — one that did zero violence in over three weeks — and Trudeau's invocation of martial law to end the protests last February was justified.

I disagree, and so does my guest tonight. It's Kian Simone, Rebel News' Chief Documentary Filmmaker. He joins me tonight to discuss his time in Ottawa covering the POEC and his new movie, Trucker Commission: Trudeau on Trial.

Tickets for in-person showings are still available at www.TrudeauOnTrial.com

