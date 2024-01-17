Alberta's electricity grid averts catastrophe thanks to coal — but not Alberta coal

  • Rebel News
  • January 17, 2024
  • News Analysis
Remove Ads

The Notley-Trudeau coalition euthanized Alberta's electricity independence by an escalated phase-out of the reliable base-load energy source.

So, when the Alberta grid was fast with a near disaster due to cold-weather-driven energy demand that could not be met, coal-fired electricity from Montana, Saskatchewan and Wyoming was added to meet the needs of Albertans struggling to stay alive in the extreme cold.

The NDP thought leaders, like former leader Brian Mason, are blaming the voting habits of hillbillies for the failings of a renewables-contaminated grid.

In the face of her policies resulting in potential deaths due to cold, NDP leader Notley has just resigned, triggering what could be a comically woke leadership race.

GUEST: Robbie Picard from Oilsands Strong discusses the NDP energy disaster and the anniversary of his showdown with Jane Fonda in Fort McMurray, Alberta.

Alberta News Analysis Expose The Reset Alberta Legislature
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect

Start your free trial

Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries

Subscribe
Email Sign Up: Alberta Legislature Reports

Never miss a story!

Get updates on our coverage of Alberta's Legislature straight to your inbox.

Sign Up

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.