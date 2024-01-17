Alberta's electricity grid averts catastrophe thanks to coal — but not Alberta coal

The Notley-Trudeau coalition euthanized Alberta's electricity independence by an escalated phase-out of the reliable base-load energy source.

Extreme cold has put the province’s electricity grid at high risk of rotating outages tonight due to extreme demand. We’re asking all Albertans to reduce non-essential electricity use to help avoid outages: https://t.co/qeQnw57Yvl — Alberta Government (@YourAlberta) January 14, 2024

So, when the Alberta grid was fast with a near disaster due to cold-weather-driven energy demand that could not be met, coal-fired electricity from Montana, Saskatchewan and Wyoming was added to meet the needs of Albertans struggling to stay alive in the extreme cold.

After Alberta issued an emergency alert about the possibility of rolling blackouts because of high power demands on their grid during the extreme cold, Saskatchewan fired up their coal and gas plants to provide Alberta with an extra 153 MW of electricity through the night. Sask… pic.twitter.com/CffdbDawjk — Just Bins (@JustBins) January 14, 2024

The NDP thought leaders, like former leader Brian Mason, are blaming the voting habits of hillbillies for the failings of a renewables-contaminated grid.

What’s changed? You hillbillies elected Danielle Smith and the UCP. That’s what’s changed. https://t.co/w8ogmrdhMk — Brian Mason (@bmasonNDP2) January 15, 2024

In the face of her policies resulting in potential deaths due to cold, NDP leader Notley has just resigned, triggering what could be a comically woke leadership race.

Rachel Notley has resigned as leader of the Alberta New Democrats. https://t.co/OPpIzgHLn4 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 16, 2024

GUEST: Robbie Picard from Oilsands Strong discusses the NDP energy disaster and the anniversary of his showdown with Jane Fonda in Fort McMurray, Alberta.