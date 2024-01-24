Will we ever get answers about what really happened at the Kamloops Indian Residential School?

The alleged remains of 215 children at the former Kamloops residential school propelled the vandalism and burning of over 60 churches in 2021.



89.9 million dollars. That’s how much money the federal government has provided for support, research, and field investigations to uncover 'unmarked graves' at former residential school properties.

96 churches. That’s how many churches have been defaced, vandalized, or burned to the ground since the summer of 2021 — when the feds first popularized the 'unmarked graves.' narrative, courtesy of Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation.

Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey and Matt Brevner take you on an investigative journey to uncover the truth about a story that misled a nation, the truth about what is actually known about what lies beneath the soil at the former…

According to a CBC News Analysis, 24 of 33 church fires since May 2021 were deliberately set. Only two have been ruled an accident while seven others remain under investigation.

Two such fires happened on June 21, 2021, including St. Gregory’s Church in Osoyoos, and the Sacred Heart Church in Penticton — both on reserve land.

In spite of his love-hate relationship with Catholicism, Osoyoos Band Chief Clarence Louie condemned the arson. He blamed "rez kids" for the incident.

A full investigation into unmarked graves at former residential schools like in Kamloops, BC should be held, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre tells Rebel News' Drea Humphrey.



"Canadians deserve to know the truth," he says.



MORE: https://t.co/JDgF1GwkEA

Yet, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters he could understand why the arsons frequently happened.

And three years later, there have been no bodies exhumed, and property records suggest the discovery of graves made using ground penetrating radar may have instead discovered a long-forgotten sewage system.

"We should provide the resources to allow for a full investigation into the potential remains at residential schools," said Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, adding that "Canadians deserve to know the truth."

