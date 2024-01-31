Two-thirds of the vaccine injury support program (VISP) fund went to consultants

Of the $32 million allocated to help Canadians facing health consequences due to COVID-19 vaccination, $20 million ended up in the hands of the outside contractor hired to administer the program.

Access to information documents shows that Trudeau's vaccine injury support program (VISP) funnels millions to consultants rather than to the victims of the 'safe and effective' injections.



— Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) January 28, 2024

A years-long access-to-information investigation by Rebel News reporter Tamara Ugolini uncovered the data about the shocking distribution of funds.

Something is seriously wrong here. The total amount allocated for the Vaccine Injury Support Program was $32,310,002.00, but the cost to administer the program was $20,310,002.00.



— Eva Chipiuk, BSc, LLB, LLM (@echipiuk) January 27, 2024

Canadians face unreasonable barriers to accessing VISP, and doctors are apprehensive about identifying vaccine injuries under extreme scrutiny of ideologically motivated medical associations to support the official government narrative of "safe and effective" vaccines.

Lawyer Eva Chipiuk (@forevaeva79) has recently filed a $10.5 million dollar lawsuit on behalf of her client, Carrie Sakamoto.



— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 9, 2023

