Two-thirds of the vaccine injury support program (VISP) fund went to consultants

  • Rebel News
  • January 31, 2024
  • News Analysis
Of the $32 million allocated to help Canadians facing health consequences due to COVID-19 vaccination, $20 million ended up in the hands of the outside contractor hired to administer the program.

A years-long access-to-information investigation by Rebel News reporter Tamara Ugolini uncovered the data about the shocking distribution of funds.

Canadians face unreasonable barriers to accessing VISP, and doctors are apprehensive about identifying vaccine injuries under extreme scrutiny of ideologically motivated medical associations to support the official government narrative of "safe and effective" vaccines.

Joining the show tonight to discuss her reporting on the problems VISP is Rebel News Senior Editor Tamara Ugolini.

Canada COVID Vaccines News Analysis No More Shots
