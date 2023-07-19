We took our documentary about religious persecution on tour across the country

  • July 19, 2023
  • News Analysis
The screenings of Church Under Fire: Canada's War on Christianity were sold out in small towns and big venues in all parts of Canada.

It was a crazy, hectic trip, but it was worth every 5am flight to tell the other side of the story.

Kian Simone and I made the movie to serve as the historical record of the government's treatment of pastors and congregations who stood for religious liberty and the Charter rights of all Canadians when Covid-19 restrictions were imposed on churches.

We were excited to show the documentary to the people who lived the stories detailed in it. Church in the Vine in Edmonton, Higher Life Church in Saint John, and The Church of God in Aylmer, Ontario hosted sold-out screenings.

And Kian and I are so grateful for the trust and confidence in us to tell their stories accurately, unlike the mainstream media.

But we aren't done yet.

We are still planning more screenings and we have a plan for you to be able to buy physical copies and digital of Church Under Fire coming very soon.

For more details and to bring the movie to a venue near you, visit www.ChurchUnderFiremovie.com or www.SaveTheChristians.com

Canada News Analysis
