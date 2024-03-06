Alberta's latest budget delays one promise and fulfills another — The Gunn Show

Premier Danielle Smith campaigned on tax cuts for all Albertans but the latest budget from her UCP government delays the new 8% tax bracket for the first 60k of earnings, phasing it in over 2 years beginning in 2026.

The 2024 budget includes major investments in health care, education and teases a new tax bracket for the first $60,000 of income to fully rollout by 2027.#YQL #LNN #Alberta https://t.co/66e8mkwRYM — Lethbridge News Now (@lethnewsnow) February 29, 2024

However, the budget is balanced and the government is paying down the debt and investing surplus into the Heritage Savings Trust Fund.

The good and the bad in the Alberta Budget



Where’s our promised income tax cut?



Why is there a new tax on buying houses in Alberta??



Our latest in The Western Standard News! @WSOnlineNews https://t.co/2aBzNWlVwW — Kris Sims (@kris_sims) March 2, 2024

Then, as though Canadians aren't being hammered hard enough with the Trudeau Liberals inflationary spending, the highly unpopular carbon tax is jumping up again on April 1.

69% of Canadians oppose upcoming federal carbon tax hike (Apr 1)



72% of Canadians oppose the tax hike when you remove BC and Quebec (fed carbon tax not directly applied).



Vast majority of Canadians in every province and across all demographics oppose the carbon tax hike. https://t.co/MgDHYmn8u6 — Franco Terrazzano (@franco_nomics) March 4, 2024

Trudeau's tax on everybody and everything is bumping up 23% to $80 per tonne.

Trudeau & the NDP plan a 23% carbon tax hike on April 1, on their path to quadruple it on heat, gas, and groceries.



Not worth the cost. pic.twitter.com/xcqHGw8eZS — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) February 29, 2024

Kris Sims of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation joins the show tonight to discuss the good and the bad in the Alberta budget, the carbon tax wars being waged by the prairie provinces against the Liberals, and Trudeau's expensive new censorship law, Bill C-63.