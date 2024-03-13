Calgary's former mayor announces leadership bid for the Alberta NDP

After years of pretending to be a non-partisan purple centrist -- neither a red Liberal nor a blue Conservative -- Naheed Nenshi has donned New Democrat orange, vying to replace longstanding leader Rachel Notley.
With a well-oiled political machinery from his eleven years as Calgary's mayor, it looks like Nenshi has the momentum to get the job done.
But can he win over Albertans?
Hi, I’m Naheed Nenshi. I’m running to be the leader of Alberta’s NDP and the next premier of this province.— Naheed Nenshi (@nenshi) March 11, 2024
I can’t do this without your support. Visit https://t.co/OqpFCojIcF to buy a membership and sign up as a supporter.
We can do this. Together. For Alberta. For all of us. pic.twitter.com/PjWUxnwhhT
Only a few days into the campaign and Nenshi appears destined to take low road over his stalwart Conservative competitor Danielle Smith.
The former mayor went so far as to call the reigning UCP government "immoral and dangerous" in his launch video.
Nenshi is hoping to smear his way to the top job. No sweet platitudes or pretending to be conservative as he did to become mayor.
Only a few days into it and Nenshi has already managed to craft the most negative campaign Alberta has seen.— Cory Morgan (@CoryBMorgan) March 13, 2024
His true nature is being exposed this time.
No sweet platitudes and pretending to be conservative as he did to become mayor.
He is hoping to smear his way to the top…
Along with his resources comes a back catalogue of divisive things he's said about Albertans over the past few years. Comments he wants Albertans to forget.
Premier Danielle Smith commented on Nenshi's entry into the NDP leadership race Wednesday afternoon.
She claimed Alberta's Official Opposition doesn't know what kind of party it wants to be. her government "immoral and dangerous."
Premier Danielle Smith reacts to former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi's entry into the Alberta NDP leadership race and his comments calling her government "immoral and dangerous."— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 13, 2024
Smith says the NDP isn't even sure what kind of party it wants to be.https://t.co/DKcTNFlY44 pic.twitter.com/Ip1k6X8BCC
GUEST: Peter McCaffrey of the Alberta Institute discusses the Alberta budget and Nenshi's turn from purple to orange.
