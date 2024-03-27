How do Conservatives take back the climate change narrative from the Left?

  • March 27, 2024
The public has decided that science is anything but consensus on matters the experts told us were, including 'climate change.'

And the politicians are taking notice and reacting appropriately.

At a time when people are questioning accepted orthodoxies on gender theory and medicine, perhaps the time is now for a free and civil debate on the other so-called untouchable subject dubbed settled by self-proclaimed experts: climate change.

Canadians are being crushed by inflation caused by carbon taxes and green schemes.

Conservatives should be debunking these policies without adopting the Left's language or conceding ground to alarmists.

GUEST: Tom Harris, from the International Climate Science Coalition Canada, on the plan to snatch 'Big Environment' back from progressives.

