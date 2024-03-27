How do Conservatives take back the climate change narrative from the Left?

The public has decided that science is anything but consensus on matters the experts told us were, including 'climate change.'

Nearly half of Canadians support banning surgery and hormones for trans kids: exclusive poll



Read More: https://t.co/ujeYg28yTj pic.twitter.com/B6VNwbUNe1 — Edmonton Journal (@edmontonjournal) February 16, 2024

And the politicians are taking notice and reacting appropriately.

At a time when people are questioning accepted orthodoxies on gender theory and medicine, perhaps the time is now for a free and civil debate on the other so-called untouchable subject dubbed settled by self-proclaimed experts: climate change.

All of the papers are starting to align on climate change. Big Tech is also censoring debate on the environment. Climate campaigners want radical changes to our lives while censoring any criticism. A free society cannot accept this, says @LiamDeacon https://t.co/xdLTAvY1UB — spiked (@spikedonline) March 9, 2021

Canadians are being crushed by inflation caused by carbon taxes and green schemes.

Danielle Smith defends Alberta energy and takes aim at Trudeau's new regulations.



"We need to be able to bring on natural gas to balance off when solar and wind aren't working." https://t.co/vD78U4ZuZQ pic.twitter.com/RUITN6V8GP — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 27, 2024

Conservatives should be debunking these policies without adopting the Left's language or conceding ground to alarmists.

'We are doing an endless number of things to achieve our emissions targets and the Prime Minister's carbon tax is not working,' said Alberta Premier Danielle Smith. 'His own environment minister has said that it's not working.'https://t.co/F5vxz2dQYR — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) March 27, 2024

GUEST: Tom Harris, from the International Climate Science Coalition Canada, on the plan to snatch 'Big Environment' back from progressives.