How do Conservatives take back the climate change narrative from the Left?

The public has decided that science is anything but consensus on matters the experts told us were, including 'climate change.'
Nearly half of Canadians support banning surgery and hormones for trans kids: exclusive poll— Edmonton Journal (@edmontonjournal) February 16, 2024
Read More: https://t.co/ujeYg28yTj pic.twitter.com/B6VNwbUNe1
And the politicians are taking notice and reacting appropriately.
“Sport should be about fairness.”@Lea_Christina4 discussing Premier Danielle Smith @ABDanielleSmith new policy protecting women’s sports in Alberta on @globalnews #SaveWomensSports #sexnotgender #sexmatters #Alberta #Canada #LGBWithoutTheTQ #Trans pic.twitter.com/43MJMGXXS5— The Josh and Artemis Show (@the_jandashow) February 3, 2024
At a time when people are questioning accepted orthodoxies on gender theory and medicine, perhaps the time is now for a free and civil debate on the other so-called untouchable subject dubbed settled by self-proclaimed experts: climate change.
All of the papers are starting to align on climate change. Big Tech is also censoring debate on the environment. Climate campaigners want radical changes to our lives while censoring any criticism. A free society cannot accept this, says @LiamDeacon https://t.co/xdLTAvY1UB— spiked (@spikedonline) March 9, 2021
Canadians are being crushed by inflation caused by carbon taxes and green schemes.
Danielle Smith defends Alberta energy and takes aim at Trudeau's new regulations.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 27, 2024
"We need to be able to bring on natural gas to balance off when solar and wind aren't working." https://t.co/vD78U4ZuZQ pic.twitter.com/RUITN6V8GP
Conservatives should be debunking these policies without adopting the Left's language or conceding ground to alarmists.
'We are doing an endless number of things to achieve our emissions targets and the Prime Minister's carbon tax is not working,' said Alberta Premier Danielle Smith. 'His own environment minister has said that it's not working.'https://t.co/F5vxz2dQYR— Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) March 27, 2024
GUEST: Tom Harris, from the International Climate Science Coalition Canada, on the plan to snatch 'Big Environment' back from progressives.
