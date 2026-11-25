BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Cancel anytime

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Cancel anytime

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

In the early hours of Sept. 30, someone came to the Montreal home Alexa Lavoie shares with her videographer and roommate, Guillaume Roy. By morning, the front door was covered in orange and black spray paint: "Land Back" and "Rebel News décalisse de nos quartiers." Roughly, "Rebel News, get the hell out of our neighbourhoods."

It was Truth and Reconciliation Day.

Rebel News has spent years asking questions about the claims of unmarked graves at the former Kamloops residential school. Alexa doesn't think the date was a coincidence, and neither do I.

So they packed up and moved to a building chosen for its security. The rent is more than double.

Alexa joins me this week to talk about the morning they found that door, and the years of paint, punches and stalking that came before it. At an Antifa rally in Montreal, two men struck Guillaume and his camera. Police detained Guillaume, not the men. Days later, a masked man threw him to the pavement at a labour protest, and he needed four stitches.

Why doesn't this happen to reporters from the CBC or La Presse? Alexa has a pretty good idea.

Rebel News is covering the extra cost of keeping them safe. If you can help, go to ProtectAlexa.com.

GUEST: Alexa Lavoie on the threat spray-painted on her Montreal home and her move to a secure building.