Antifa came to Alexa Lavoie's door. Now she and Guillaume have had to move.
Vandals spray-painted a threat on the Montreal home Alexa shares with her videographer, Guillaume Roy, at 4 a.m. on Truth and Reconciliation Day. Rent at their new, secure place is more than double.
In the early hours of Sept. 30, someone came to the Montreal home Alexa Lavoie shares with her videographer and roommate, Guillaume Roy. By morning, the front door was covered in orange and black spray paint: "Land Back" and "Rebel News décalisse de nos quartiers." Roughly, "Rebel News, get the hell out of our neighbourhoods."
It was Truth and Reconciliation Day.
Rebel News has spent years asking questions about the claims of unmarked graves at the former Kamloops residential school. Alexa doesn't think the date was a coincidence, and neither do I.
So they packed up and moved to a building chosen for its security. The rent is more than double.
Alexa joins me this week to talk about the morning they found that door, and the years of paint, punches and stalking that came before it. At an Antifa rally in Montreal, two men struck Guillaume and his camera. Police detained Guillaume, not the men. Days later, a masked man threw him to the pavement at a labour protest, and he needed four stitches.
Why doesn't this happen to reporters from the CBC or La Presse? Alexa has a pretty good idea.
Rebel News is covering the extra cost of keeping them safe. If you can help, go to ProtectAlexa.com.
GUEST: Alexa Lavoie on the threat spray-painted on her Montreal home and her move to a secure building.
COMMENTS
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Peter Wrenshall commented 2026-11-25 21:55:03 -0500This is the true face of the Left across the Western world: violent, thuggish, power-hungry and devoid of conscience. The only restraint against them is the willingness of the authorities to enforce the law and protect law-abiding citizens. It seems however, that in Montreal at least, there is no such willingness. I am furthermore afraid that even after moving to a new location, the local Left’s informal intelligence apparatus will track Alexa and Guillaume down and furthermore, that their lives are on the line.