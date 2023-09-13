Rebel News investigates the impact of the Abraham Accords on the Middle East

The Trump-negotiated peace treaty between the United Arab Emirates and Israel has set off a chain of events that has caused peace to break out in the region.

Three Years Later, Trump Deserves A Nobel Peace Prize For The Abraham Accordshttps://t.co/Dd662AghvQ — The Federalist (@FDRLST) September 5, 2023

A new era of economic normalization, integration and cultural exchange was born three years ago as part of former President Trump's vision for the Middle East, one of peace through cooperation.

The #AbrahamAccords have not only led to enhanced people-to-people, business, and tourism ties, but also to lifesaving efforts.



The Jewish state has offered to support humanitarian efforts in #Morocco following the devastating earthquake. Israeli NGOs are already on the ground… pic.twitter.com/UVAy8utDhM — CIJA (@CIJAinfo) September 12, 2023

The agreement between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco has spawned a boom in trade. According to the Abraham Accords Peace Institute, trade between the countries sat at $3.37 billion in 2022, up 82% from 2021.

And Rebel News is here to witness the beauty of these accords firsthand.

Rebel News' Head of Documentaries, Kian Simone, joins the show tonight to discuss what he saw on his first trip to Israel and how the media is getting the story of Israel's relationship with the Middle East all wrong.