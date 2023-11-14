The Liberals are hypocrites on anti-Israel hate marches

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau treated the peaceful anti-mandate Freedom Convoy participants and their supporters to an anti-terrorism law which froze their bank accounts, while supporters of the outlawed terror group Hamas continue to rally unabated on Canadian streets.

Trudeau says the trucker convoy making its way to Ottawa is a "small fringe minority" who hold "unacceptable views" and "do not represent the views of Canadians who have been there for each other." pic.twitter.com/HtLaLRaUIQ — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 26, 2022

Trudeau and his enablers in the subsidized media called the convoy participants names. They spread misinformation about freedom-loving Canadians who went to their nation's capital to be heard.

Trudeau's Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino gets grilled over texts from the Emergencies Act inquiry showing his staff scheming to label the Freedom Convoy as "extremist" before it arrived in Ottawa.



See the latest: https://t.co/NkdySDtEJS pic.twitter.com/KRkkoDVC6Q — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) November 1, 2022

CBC suggests that Russia may be behind the “Truckers Freedom Convoy” that drove to Parliament Hill in Ottawa. The truck drivers are protesting Canada’s vaccine mandates. - Andy Ngõ pic.twitter.com/cFPJCUAhGs — Wittgenstein (@backtolife_2023) January 29, 2022

Trudeau prattled on about "hate-filled" attacks against his ministers and racialized people when the peasants dared to speak truth to those in power.

PM Trudeau says “hate-filled rants” and “violent words” have no place in a democracy.



In December, Trudeau called unvaccinated Canadians “racist misogynistic extremists.”



In January, Trudeau said the Freedom Convoy was a “fringe minority with unacceptable views.” #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/Egi7NNsGfn — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) August 31, 2022

But now, as racialized MPs like Conservative Ziad Aboultaif are accosted in the streets by anti-Israel protesters, Trudeau is silent.

Canadian Hamas supporters rush the car and yell at Conservative MP Ziad

Aboultaif over his support of Israel.



They say this will escalate next week and they will find as many MPs as they can.https://t.co/cIlPZDLUTt pic.twitter.com/W9rOi2tc8i — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) November 13, 2023

Trudeau has been lukewarm when MPs and Senators were blocked from going to work last week by Hamas apologists in Ottawa.

BREAKING!



Ottawa protesters block MP cars from entering Parliament.



Community members picket parking lots serving MPs & parliament staff to demand ceasefire & an end to Canadian complicity.



CANADA IS COMPLICIT IN GENOCIDE



video via IG @/anti.imperialist.alliance pic.twitter.com/NkhirvTE67 — decolonize.ca (@decolonizedotca) November 8, 2023

The same terrorist sympathizer mob blocked MPs' offices across the country in previous weeks, including Trudeau's constituency.

Activists occupied Justin Trudeau’s office, in #Montreal to demand a #CeasefireForGaza and end with Canadian complicity on the genocide that’s happening. Of course, Trudeau continues to ignore calls across Canada.People showed up in solidarity and stayed till the end. @palestine pic.twitter.com/waEQ0rCc9T — Gustavo Monteiro (@GuMonteiro) November 10, 2023

While the Freedom Convoy was falsely accused of arson, there have been real arson attacks in support of Gaza terrorists in Canada.

Many politicians made the false claim that the convoy was connected to the arson attempt in Ottawa.



Mayor Jim Watson said they were “demonstrating malicious intent” & imbued with a “desire to harm our residents”& motivated by “obvious criminal intent”.



pic.twitter.com/7yd8nDVko1 — Pat (@PMartinOtt) April 27, 2022

A firebombing at a Montreal synagogue and three shootings at two Jewish schools in Montreal are all under investigation.

**Breaking News: Synagogue and Jewish Community Centre Targeted by Molotov Cocktails**



Police in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, a Montreal suburb, are investigating an incident involving Molotov cocktails being thrown at a synagogue and a Jewish community centre. The Montreal police arson… pic.twitter.com/t03p5XZqzq — ChroniBuzz (@liv59224) November 8, 2023

The convoy was accused of harassing businesses during the three weeks of demonstrations last winter. Instead, it brought revenue to otherwise slow establishments.

An important video to watch which highlights how vindictive Trudeau truly was when enacting the Emergencies act. He speaks of bringing the lives & livelihood back to people in Ottawa during the freedom convoy. People that voluntarily chose to close businesses out of spite. He… pic.twitter.com/8H08Vt0myz — Ryan Gerritsen🇨🇦🇳🇱 (@ryangerritsen) November 4, 2023

However, these anti-Israel protesters are defacing and harassing businesses for the crime of being owned by Jews or supporting Israel.

Anti-Israel protesters vandalize Toronto Indigo



Posters have been placed on the Indigo building accusing Jewish CEO Heather Reisman of 'funding genocide.'https://t.co/KLHvf4VgSb — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) November 10, 2023

The mob surrounded Café Landwer and chanted, 'boycott, boycott, boycott.' They also tried to intimidate the customers seated inside.



FULL REPORT by @TheMenzoid: https://t.co/QV1ctDzIMQ — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) October 25, 2023

Pro-Hamas protesters took to the streets of the city’s downtown core with anti-semitic messages and hate for the ‘Zionists’, including Aroma Cafe, which was vandalized and faced calls to be boycotted for its Israeli owners.https://t.co/LCi0g5zjPp — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 6, 2023

Will Trudeau use counter-terrorism law, the Emergencies Act, the same one he used against the Freedom Convoy, to put a stop to these Iran-backed hate rallies on the streets of Canada?

Has he blocked the bank accounts of the participants in these neo-Nazi jamborees with their chants for open genocide of Israelis and their support for an outlawed terrorist organization, Hamas?

No.

Because for Trudeau, the "Emergency" in the Emergencies Act was the opposition to him, not the danger of a genocidal ideology supported by the enemies of Western civilization, percolating in the streets of Canada.