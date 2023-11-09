Two Jewish schools shot at overnight in Montreal in suspected hate attack

Eyewitnesses at Yeshiva Gedola in Outremont reported that security camera footage revealed an individual approaching on foot, firing a shot at the entrance, and quickly departing.

In the early hours of the morning on November 9, at 4:30 a.m., two Yeshivas, a typoe traditional orthodox Jewish school, fell victim to violent antisemitic attacks.

Gedola in Outremont and Azrieli Schools in Notre-Dame de Grace, which cater to children of all ages, from elementary to secondary school, were the targeted establishments.

The bullet penetrated the first door and shattered the glass of the second door. Strikingly, only one bullet appears to have been fired at both institutions. Police are actively investigating the incident, initiated when employees noticed the damage around 8:30 a.m., prompting a call to the police department.

This unsettling event marks the third consecutive day where Montreal finds itself at the centre of antisemitic attacks. The streak commenced with a firebombing — a Molotov cocktail targeting the door of a synagogue.

Subsequently, an attack unfolded at Concordia University, targeting Jewish students engaged in honouring the 230+ Israeli hostages taken by Hamas.

The surge in antisemitic incidents in the Montreal area has raised concerns, with law enforcement expressing a strong commitment to taking the situation seriously. Investigations are ongoing, reflecting the urgency and gravity of addressing these disturbing acts of hate.

