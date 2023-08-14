The MeToo 'social justice crusade' has gone too far: Lehrmann lashes out

Bruce Lehrmann has claimed he was the victim of a “social justice crusade” by former ACT Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold.

Lehrmann told Sky News that other cases, prosecuted by Drumgold, should now be examined for bias.

He also claimed that that the MeToo Movement had led to men being prosecuted for crimes despite a lack of evidence.

The former Liberal staffer made the claims on Sky News in one of the first television interviews he has given since the release of the Sofronoff Inquiry report.

The report into the handling of Lehrmann’s case found Drumgold had lost objectivity in the matter.

The Sofronoff Inquiry reported “deep-rooted misconduct and malfeasance” from Drumgold throughout the duration of Lehrmann’s trial.

Lehrmann said there should be an investigation into other cases prosecuted by the former DPP.

“Cases are going to trial that shouldn’t be going to trial,” he said. “The ACT government’s response with respect to Mr Drumgold’s former cases when he was either director or a prosecutor has been woefully inadequate. “We do need to be looking into his previous cases … he is not objective; he has personal motives in terms of running cases. “It seems to be the case that with the current MeToo movement, these cases are being progressed anyway because prosecutors don’t have the balls to make a decision in the office because they don’t want the media scrutiny of dropping a charge.”

Drumgold resigned after denying he “engaged in deliberate or underhanded conduct” during Lehrmann’s trial.