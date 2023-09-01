Pandemic hiring spree bloated public sector 3x faster than private sector
The bureaucracy became turbocharged during the government-sanctioned COVID-19 pandemic response while the private sector lagged substantially behind.
The government has increased its bureaucracy by 11.8% since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020, outpacing private sector growth by nearly threefold, a report published by the Fraser Institute found.
The report discovered the rate of government job growth in all 10 provinces outpaced the private sector, including self-employment, from February 2020 to June 2023.
“Across Canada, job growth in the government sector has outpaced growth in the private sector since the onset of COVID, and in many provinces, the contrast has been significant,” said report co-author Ben Eisen, senior fellow at the Fraser Institute.
The rate of #job growth in the government sector nationwide was three times as fast as the private sector from February 2020 to June 2023.— The Fraser Institute (@FraserInstitute) September 1, 2023
Keep reading: https://t.co/mxrWjy0Q5A #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/2DcRfJm6S6
While the findings were consistent among all provinces, the difference in growth was varied.
British Columbia saw the most public sector growth at 22.6% but saw mediocre private and self-employed sector growth at 0.3%.
Alberta, however, had the highest rate of private and self-employed sector job growth at 6.2%, with the least public sector job growth at 8.9%.
The overall percentage of self-employment in Canada fell 6.9%.
The World Economic Forum, a plutocratic think tank, confirms that the super-rich got richer throughout the pandemic in what was the largest wealth transfer in history from the middle class to the elites. It was a decimation of small businesses.
Jessica Downey, owner of Boho Beauty Microblading & Spa in Bowmanville, Ontario, was recently issued a court summons by local police after she hosted an illegal, socially distanced mediation circle at her business.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 5, 2021
FULL REPORT from @TamaraUgo: https://t.co/qSdLXFbvqE pic.twitter.com/NrZ9uAi8pQ
The bureaucracy has nearly doubled since 2015, under the reign of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
With 21,000 federal workers hired last year, the total number of federal employees in Canada now stands at 357,247 — nearly 40% higher than in 2015 when Justin Trudeau was first elected, according to information from the Treasury Board of Canada.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 11, 2023
MORE: https://t.co/z0wmmSz5Hp pic.twitter.com/3qutibMSzB
With an ever-increasing cost of living, a ballooning government, and escalating taxation, entrepreneurship is unattainable for the everyday Canadian.
The expansive government signifies a notable shift in the Canadian employment landscape, underscoring a need for economic scrutiny amid broader societal implications of wealth distribution.
- By Tamara Ugolini
