Pandemic hiring spree bloated public sector 3x faster than private sector

The bureaucracy became turbocharged during the government-sanctioned COVID-19 pandemic response while the private sector lagged substantially behind.

The government has increased its bureaucracy by 11.8% since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020, outpacing private sector growth by nearly threefold, a report published by the Fraser Institute found.

The report discovered the rate of government job growth in all 10 provinces outpaced the private sector, including self-employment, from February 2020 to June 2023.

“Across Canada, job growth in the government sector has outpaced growth in the private sector since the onset of COVID, and in many provinces, the contrast has been significant,” said report co-author Ben Eisen, senior fellow at the Fraser Institute.

While the findings were consistent among all provinces, the difference in growth was varied.

British Columbia saw the most public sector growth at 22.6% but saw mediocre private and self-employed sector growth at 0.3%.

Alberta, however, had the highest rate of private and self-employed sector job growth at 6.2%, with the least public sector job growth at 8.9%.

The overall percentage of self-employment in Canada fell 6.9%.

The World Economic Forum, a plutocratic think tank, confirms that the super-rich got richer throughout the pandemic in what was the largest wealth transfer in history from the middle class to the elites. It was a decimation of small businesses.

The bureaucracy has nearly doubled since 2015, under the reign of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

With an ever-increasing cost of living, a ballooning government, and escalating taxation, entrepreneurship is unattainable for the everyday Canadian.

The expansive government signifies a notable shift in the Canadian employment landscape, underscoring a need for economic scrutiny amid broader societal implications of wealth distribution.

Canada Liberal Party of Canada Big Government News Analysis
