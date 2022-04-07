The Power of Behavioural Science and Propaganda | Bob Moran & Julie Ponesse
Bob Moran, a political cartoonist who describes himself as a 'counter-propaganda artist', joins Dr. Julie Ponesse, the Ethics Scholar at The Democracy Fund.
Bob Moran is a multi-award-winning British illustrator and cartoonist. His work deals with themes of politics, ethics and family.
Between 2011 and 2021, Bob was a political cartoonist for The Daily Telegraph. During this time, he established himself as one of the most revered and popular satirists in the UK.
Bob was a victim of cancel culture until a Canadian charity called The Democracy Fund offered Bob the opportunity to continue his thought-provoking work and offer his illustrations for free publication use.
In this video, Dr. Julie Ponesse, the Ethics Scholar for The Democracy Fund, interviews Bob and discusses his political beliefs and personal values. Bob isn't a political person, but describes himself as a “counter-propaganda artist” providing a voice for alternate views in media.
You can learn more about Bob Moran and The Democracy Fund at https://www.thedemocracyfund.ca/bob_moran_gallery.
