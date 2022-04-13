The Smithsonian Institute is going woke

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies discussed the Smithsonian Institute and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration — aka, NASA — becoming increasingly woke.

Here's a bit of what David had to say:

I know what you’re thinking, folks. If any organizations should be immune from the epidemic of political correctness, woke-ism and cancel culture, it is surely the Smithsonian and NASA. Just consider the mission statement for the Smithsonian: “Our mission is to promote understanding of the natural world and our place in it. The museum's collections tell the history of the planet and are a record of human interaction with the environment and one another.” Now, here’s the NASA mission statement: “To drive advances in science, technology, aeronautics, and space exploration to enhance knowledge, education, innovation, economic vitality and stewardship of Earth.” Well, I guess that was then and this is now. For starters, according to the Washington Compost, the Smithsonian has just launched a brand new podcast called… wait for it! ... QueerSpace. QueerSpace is devoted to aviation, space, and of course… gender identity.

