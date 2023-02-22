The West is hungry for war with Russia: what's the end game?

It's been nearly a full calendar year since Russia invaded Ukraine, sparking an international crisis that has drawn in nearly every major world power, particularly those in NATO.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra shared his thoughts on what's transpired over the past year, and was left wondering: what's next?

As Western governments continue providing financial and military aid to Ukraine and discussions about what a Ukrainian victory would look like happen in public, Ezra was left with far more questions than answers in this dangerous game of geopolitics:

What is the end game? What's the plan? Is the plan of total victory even possible against Russia, which has a large conventional army but more to the point, has more nuclear weapons than any other country in the world? And even if we think that perhaps they're rusted or not working, or that the operators are drunk, or that even 90% of Russian nuclear weapons don't work or would fail in some way. Well, that's still dozens of nuclear weapons that could, God forbid, explode in the West. What is the plan that [UK Prime Minister] Rishi Sunak has for his long-range weapons? What is the plan that [Ukrainian President] Zelensky, or whoever is backing him, has for World War Three? And what will they do if China and Russia simply don't follow along?

