There are big flaws in Alberta's Recall Act | Ezra Levant explains

Rebel News has recently reported on how recall elections are about to become a reality in Alberta. Premier Jason Kenney counts passing recall legislation as an important campaign promise, one he's looking to uphold now that the COVID-19 pandemic seems to be receding in the province.

The idea is great in principle: passing recall legislation provides the electorate the chance to hold politicians accountable should they not be performing to expectations. The process is currently playing out in the U.S. state of California, where Governor Gavin Newsom has become deeply unpopular and millions of people from both sides of the aisle are aligning to force a recall.

Alberta's recall legislation works a bit differently.

On yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra explained why Jason Kenney's government has taken the wrong approach on Bill 52. As Ezra describes, the bill simply has far too high of a standard, which makes it virtually impossible for electors to manage to move forward with recall efforts:

A recall vote is authorized if the chief electoral officer verifies in accordance with this section [Section 8 of Bill 52] that the recall petition — now get this — has been signed by at least 40 per cent of the total number of electors. So not 12 per cent, 40 per cent. And not just 40 per cent of the people who actually bothered to vote last time — 40 per cent of the total number of electors who could. That's the total voting list, total universe of possible electors. So in the California case, if we were to apply the Alberta law, that would mean 40 per cent of 25 million. Or almost exactly 10 million signatures needed, not 1.5 million signatures needed. Just a reminder: Gavin Newsom only got 7.7 million votes last time. Imagine trying to get 10 million signatures to kick him out.

