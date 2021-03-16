Recall elections are about to become a reality in Alberta

Premier Jason Kenney's government has tabled a bill in the Alberta legislature that would allow Albertans to recall politicians who are not performing as well as advertised.

The legislation has pretty high standards, requiring 40 per cent of voters to sign a petition in order to hold a recall vote. But the premier says that the bill strikes the right balance between frivolous attempts to overturn election results, and giving Albertans the ability to recall bad politicians.

The intent of the law, according to the government, is to allow citizens to have a say on the performance of elected officials in between elections.

The Recall Act, Bill 52, needs to be debated and passed in the legislature, which Kenney says will not take long. Since Kenney’s United Conservative Party controls the legislature, the recall legislation should be passed into law well before the next provincial election, which is set to take place in 2023.