If you're Theresa Tam, you can make a $120 million screwup and still keep your job

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid discussed the Public Health Agency of Canada's lack of preparedness for the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic back in 2020.

First, the pandemic preparedness agency just simply forgot or failed to rotate the national stockpile in warehouses, including one in Saskatchewan which resulted in the gowns and gloves expiring and then being tossed in the garbage. The government was then forced to overpay for replacement PPE as costs were driven up through pandemic demand.

"But that's not all," Sheila noted. What Canada did have in the remaining strategic stockpile, Justin Trudeau voluntarily gave to China to deal with its coronavirus outbreak on the assurance that Canada would get masks back from China when we needed them. And he did this all without an objection from Dr. Teresa Tam, the person in charge of pandemic supplies.

But then, when we did need those masks, again, need, according to the federal government, the cargo planes we sent to China to retrieve our supplies languished on the tarmac before coming back empty. Between empty cargo planes and tossed-out supplies, Canada had to go fishing worldwide to get access to medical PPE to deal with the pandemic and mask mandates across the country. And Tam’s screw-up cost the Canadian taxpayer $120 million in the first 90 days of the pandemic, just for the charter flights.

