'They're trying to scare other Canadians from protesting': Lawyer Keith Wilson on Tamara Lich trial

By Tamara Lich BOOK ON SALE NOW Tamara Lich, the woman at the heart of the trucker convoy speaks out in her new book "Hold The Line: My Story from the Heart of the Freedom Convoy." ORDER NOW E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password democracy if required Cheques made out to The Democracy Fund:

PO Box 61035 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 🚨 For E-transfer and cheque donations, please include the following legally required information: Full name

Email address

Full address

If making a corporate or business contribution, the corporation or business' name

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial now!

Keith Wilson is a Canadian lawyer who supports freedom so much that he was willing to travel to Ottawa to help ensure the Freedom Convoy protest in 2022 acted peacefully and lawfully.

Arriving in Ottawa shortly after the protest got underway, he remained in the nation's capital until the Emergencies Act was invoked, and the protest was forcefully brought to an end by a massive police response.

Keith joined last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show to reflect on the protest and the aftermath that is still unfolding from the anti-mandate demonstration.

The arrest of two Freedom Convoy organizers, Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, was the government “trying to send a message,” Keith told Ezra. “They were trying to scare the other protesters into leaving. Why is this trial going on for a year? They're trying to scare other Canadians from protesting and challenging government.”

He continued:

Their decision to arrest the two when they did was a symbolic step. The decision to run the trial is symbolic. I have to give some colour and detail to what they've done to Tamara and Chris, but largely Tamara, is — you talk about process being the punishment, and yes Tamara puts on a brave face. But she's suffering. She can't work, she can't get a job. How can you try and get a job and say 'oh, I might have to go off to Ottawa again for three more weeks?' She pays the toll alone, her and Dwayne her husband driving across the country the number of times they have.

And that's without mentioning the 49 days she spent in jail following her arrest. You can hear Tamara Lich's story first hand in her book, Hold The Line: My story from the heart of the Freedom Convoy.