Thousands of Canada Post employees STILL out of work due to vaccine mandates
Although it may seem like vaccine mandates have been pretty much lifted across Canada, would you believe me when I tell you that there are still Canadians right now who are off work due to not disclosing their vaccination status?
We're going to share with you the story of a Canada Post employee by the name of Jo Marie, one of allegedly seven thousand postal workers who have been placed on administrative leave without pay for not complying with the mandatory vaccination policy. The individuals who have been on the receiving end of these vaccine mandates have come together and created a group called Posties 4 Freedom that is working to restore the rights of all federal postal workers.
Although Canada Post has stated that they are working on an approach to bring these individuals back to work, posties from across Canada are taking legal action to ensure this can never happen again in the future.
The group alleges that Canada Post has denied three basic rights of employees: the Right to Participate, the Right to Refuse dangerous work and the Right to Know.
If you want to be a part of our legal fight against these vaccine mandates, visit FightVaccinePassports.com.
