WATCH: Thousands protest emergency powers in Brisbane

Thousands marched to Parliament House in Brisbane last week to protest against Annastacia Palaszczuk's amendment bill to extend the state of emergency for another six months.

The People’s Revolution had organised a camp-out for three days midweek when they found out the vote for the bill had been pushed forward to Monday.

Crowds started gathering at Musgrave Park on Sunday night and marched through Queens Street Mall - one of the busiest places on a Monday morning - bewildering shopkeepers and onlookers before concluding at Queensland Parliament. Numbers estimated 15,000 people making as much noise as they could.

The protesters copped some abuse from a small group of people, accused them of being racist and spreading the virus.

The People’s Revolution kept marching on Tuesday to the minister of Health’s Yvette D’ath’s headquarters, ABC on Wednesday demanding them to tell the truth and back to Parliament on Thursday with their final war cry.

The bill was passed but only for 3 months ending on June 24th.

This was the biggest week for protesting in Brisbane since restrictions started in 2020.