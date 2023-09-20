Thousands rally in Ottawa against gender indoctrination in schools, far-left activists counter protest

E-transfer (Canada):

Thousands of demonstrators joined the 1 Million March 4 Children – a protest opposed to what its organizers refer to as "indoctrination and sexualization" – and converged on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, ON, on Wednesday morning.

Hundreds of counterdemonstrators stood opposite the 1 Million March 4 Children protesters prior to the protesters' planned march through a segment of downtown Ottawa.

Dozens of police officers stayed between the opposing demonstrators.

Dozens of protesters told Rebel News they were demonstrating against "gender ideology" and "sexual indoctrination" in public schools marketed by school boards as educational curriculum. Many counterdemonstrators were seen with rainbow-themed paraphernalia as wearing masks associated with governmental decrees ostensibly related to COVID-19 transmission.

Counterdemonstrators used terms such as "transphobia", "trans kids", "two-spirit", and "safe spaces" in their signage and slogans. None would speak with Rebel News when invited to do so.

The CBC claimed disagreement over "LGBTQ rights" – a concept it did not define – was at the center of the dispute between the opposing sides of the 1 Million March 4 Children.

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe used the terms "discrimination", hatred", "harassment", and "bigotry" in a tweet addressing Wednesday's protest. He tweeted:



As Mayor of Ottawa, I condemn any form of discrimination or hatred. Members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community have the right to live free from harassment and bigotry. I respect the right to protest, however the specific targeting of 2SLGBTQIA+ children for being who they are, has no place in our city. The protests taking place today will only cause harm to youth who are looking for our support and acceptance. I stand with Ottawa’s 2SLGBTQIA+ community. Please know that you are valued and are always welcome here.

— Mark Sutcliffe (@_MarkSutcliffe) September 20, 2023

The Ottawa Police said "hate or bias-motivated crimes will be fully investigated" in a tweet published by its official profile on Wednesday:

Two arrests have been made for inciting hatred at today’s demonstrations by displaying hateful material. Another arrest was made for causing a disturbance.



Hate or bias-motivated crimes will be fully investigated.

— Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) September 20, 2023

Many participants in the 1 Million March 4 Children demonstration repeatedly told Rebel News that sexual content targeting children in public schools – marketed by public school boards as educational curriculum – is harmful to children. Several of these participants described an erosion of parental authority over their own children – which they described as an undermining of "parental rights" – by government-run schools that are becoming increasingly distant from and hostile towards the wishes of their students' parents.