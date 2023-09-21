Don't fall for the left's increasingly hysterical rhetoric on climate change

This is just an excerpt from The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Wednesdays @ 9 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on September 20, 2023.

On last night's episode of The Gunn Show, Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by Tom Harris of the International Climate Science Coalition to discuss the reasons why conservatives should reject the hyperbolic language of climate hysteria.

Tom noted that politicians like U.S. President Joe Biden are using increasingly extreme rhetoric to discuss climate change, with Biden recently saying it poses a greater threat to humanity than nuclear war. However, polls consistently show that global warming ranks low or even dead last among the average citizen's priorities.

Sheila went on to note that even the solutions proposed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, like carbon capture facilities, are inefficient at doing what they are promised to do. "If you were interested in social justice," Tom concluded, "You should absolutely support Canadian oil and gas. Because we have the highest ethical standards in the way we treat our workers."