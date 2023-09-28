Convoy leader's new book goes behind the scenes of Canadian trucker protests

This is just an excerpt from The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Wednesdays @ 9 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on September 27, 2023.

On last night's episode of The Gunn Show, Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by key convoy participant Tom Marazzo to discuss his new book, The People's Emergency Act: Freedom Convoy 2022. In it, Marazzo tells the story of the trucker convoy, the single most significant human rights demonstration in a generation, from a firsthand perspective.

Tom's book tells a story not told anywhere else in the media as someone responsible for conducting good-faith dealings with the City of Ottawa and the convoy.

🙏 THANK YOU EVERYONE for ALL your positive feedback here, on Facebook and Instagram.

Many have said their books are arriving this week!!

I'd be so grateful for REVIEWS on Amazon after you've read the People's Emergency Act. 🙏 https://t.co/1cCLZwq485 pic.twitter.com/MbiCqhMljA — Tom Marazzo (@TomMarazzo) September 14, 2023

Tom discussed his reasons for writing the book, including giving people who did not support the convoy an honest look at what it was like, beyond sensationalist headlines. The book focuses on the goals of the convoy, good and bad decisions made by the organizers, and Tom's own controversial positions within the convoy.

