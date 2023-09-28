Convoy leader's new book goes behind the scenes of Canadian trucker protests

Tom Marazzo's new book focuses on the goals of the convoy, good and bad decisions made by the organizers, and Tom's own controversial positions within the convoy. 

  By Rebel News
  September 28, 2023
  News Analysis

This is just an excerpt from The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Wednesdays @ 9 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on September 27, 2023.

On last night's episode of The Gunn Show, Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by key convoy participant Tom Marazzo to discuss his new book, The People's Emergency Act: Freedom Convoy 2022. In it, Marazzo tells the story of the trucker convoy, the single most significant human rights demonstration in a generation, from a firsthand perspective.

Tom's book tells a story not told anywhere else in the media as someone responsible for conducting good-faith dealings with the City of Ottawa and the convoy.

Tom discussed his reasons for writing the book, including giving people who did not support the convoy an honest look at what it was like, beyond sensationalist headlines. The book focuses on the goals of the convoy, good and bad decisions made by the organizers, and Tom's own controversial positions within the convoy. 

To get a copy of Tom's new book, click here.

