Tommy Robinson arrested at London march against antisemitism

Tommy Robinson was arrested on Sunday at a London march against antisemitism, for allegedly causing "harm and distress" as a journalist covering the event.

Admin post: Police have seized Tommy for the crime of journalism and are currently dispersing him for the perceived crime of 'causing alarm and distress' pic.twitter.com/HX7nt9bJcI — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) November 26, 2023

Video footage of Robinson's arrest showed him leaving a café next to the march where he was approached by police officers. The police detained him for refusing to comply with a direction to disperse.

A dispersal order under Section 35 of the Antisocial Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act has been in effect since just after 10am.



It covers Westminster and parts of neighbouring boroughs.



Anyone told by an officer to disperse who fails to do so is liable to arrest. pic.twitter.com/Rc4QtD0jKn — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 26, 2023

Robinson was then surrounded by a large group of police officers where he was pepper sprayed and led away from the protest.

The @metpoliceuk are a national disgrace.



They are not to be trusted.



What a shame it has come to this.

pic.twitter.com/b15roUuZ0g — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) November 26, 2023

The Metropolitan police said they had been in contact with the organizers of the march and that they were concerned Robinson's presence would "cause fear for other participants." The police said they had warned Robinson on more than one occasion that his presence was "likely to cause harassment, alarm and distress to others."



“We’re aware that the man had suggested he was in the area as a journalist. This was not a relevant factor in his arrest," the Met statement continued.

Attacked by police & tear gassed . pic.twitter.com/cLMrP7StG9 — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) November 26, 2023

London has been an epicentre of some of the most intense demonstrations on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war since its outbreak on October 7. Robinson was part of a movement calling to defend the city's cenotaphs on Armistice Day, November 11, after pro-Hamas protesters defaced British war memorials.

During his detention by police, Robinson called out the Met for enforcing a system of two-tiered policing. He pointed out that anti-Israeli protesters have been openly calling for genocide and jihad on the streets of London, without widespread arrests.