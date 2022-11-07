Toronto CUPE strike: Group promoting communism gets a stern rebuke from woman who lived under communism for 40 years

E-transfer (Canada):

Last Friday, more than 50,000 education workers represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) walked off the job. About 2,000 of them showed up at Queen’s Park to stage a demonstration.

They were livid about the anti-strike legislation recently invoked by the Doug Ford Progressive Conservatives.

Last Thursday, the province passed legislation that imposes a contract on education workers, banning them from striking by using the notwithstanding clause. This allows the legislature to override portions of the Charter for a five-year term.

But it was most interesting to see who showed up in solidarity with the CUPE illegal strikers.

According to Socialist Action:

Socialist Action / Ligue pour l’Action socialiste is self-described as 'an organization of revolutionary socialists across the Canadian state, active in the labour movement, social justice, international solidarity, feminist and environmental campaigns. SA/LAS supporters work to build the NDP Socialist Caucus, Quebec Solidaire, support for indigenous peoples’ struggles, as well as anti-war, anti-poverty and human rights movements. SA/LAS calls for the creation of a revolutionary international.'

We were most curious to learn more about they’re organization but the oh-so-civil commies handing out propaganda told us, in a profanity-laced diatribe, to go away (even though we were in a public park). However, we bumped into a striking CUPE worker who spent 40 of her 50 years living in Cuba.

She told us she tried to explain to the propagandists what it’s really like living in a communist regime “but they don’t want to listen.”

Check out our interview with this lady who asked that her identity be disguised so that she would not be subjected to reprisals (what does that tell you about the Marxist movement?) And say, what is “eco-socialism”?! Even the commies in the park couldn’t explain that one.