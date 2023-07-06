Toronto Police officer says exposing yourself to children is fine— as long as it’s at a Pride parade
‘Oh, so like, it's okay for when it's at the pride parade, but not in other situations, obviously,’ Rob said over the phone, to which the officer responded, ‘Exactly, I would say so.’
On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies was joined by Strong Child Advocate Rob Primo, who explained how the Toronto Police confirmed to him in a phone call that it's fine for those participating in the Pride parade to expose themselves to children, but not in other situations.
David questioned the motive for adults to be nude in front of children at these parades:
But indeed, I mean, what kind of frame of mind do you have to be in to think it is absolutely a-ok to get rid of all your clothing and march down the street where there are children present? I don't get it, Rob.
Rob agreed:
Yeah, I don't get it either. You know, I don't understand how anyone who's an adult would be comfortable you know, taking their clothes off and being in front of a child in the nude. I know I certainly wouldn't be able to do something of that nature. And it really makes me question what the motive is exactly because, you know, in my eyes, it's completely wrong.
David questioned what nudity even has to do with pride:
And Rob here's something I've been asking this question for a couple of decades now, even to those in that LGBT+ community. What does nudity have to do with pride? You know, If I'm proud of something in my life, maybe it's something my sons have achieved, maybe it's buying a brand new car that I've lusted after. I don't take off all my clothes and go running naked through the neighbourhood. So again, what is the connection with members of that community celebrating pride, and that, therefore means you go buck naked?
- By Tamara Ugolini
