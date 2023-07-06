Toronto Police officer says exposing yourself to children is fine— as long as it’s at a Pride parade

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe By Tamara Ugolini SEND AN EMAIL! Fill out the form on this page to send an email directly to the Ministers of Education of Canada's provinces and territories demanding they intervene to protect our kids from radical woke ideology, sexualization and grooming. Stop Classroom Grooming!

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on July 5, 2023.

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies was joined by Strong Child Advocate Rob Primo, who explained how the Toronto Police confirmed to him in a phone call that it's fine for those participating in the Pride parade to expose themselves to children, but not in other situations.

David questioned the motive for adults to be nude in front of children at these parades:

But indeed, I mean, what kind of frame of mind do you have to be in to think it is absolutely a-ok to get rid of all your clothing and march down the street where there are children present? I don't get it, Rob.

Rob agreed:

Yeah, I don't get it either. You know, I don't understand how anyone who's an adult would be comfortable you know, taking their clothes off and being in front of a child in the nude. I know I certainly wouldn't be able to do something of that nature. And it really makes me question what the motive is exactly because, you know, in my eyes, it's completely wrong.

David questioned what nudity even has to do with pride: