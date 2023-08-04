Toronto residents react to the refugee crisis

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Toronto’s shelter system is currently receiving 300-400 new asylum seekers a month, with no plans of slowing down. With minimal space in the city’s shelter system, many refugees have been forced to live on the streets.

The situation has garnered national media attention as two churches in the city are currently providing shelter for over 200 refugees who were sleeping outside a downtown Toronto shelter intake centre.

Here is the scene at Toronto's refugee tents downtown right now.



PM Trudeau's high immigration policy is now overflowing onto the hot streets.



City has no funds to deal with the issue, but want more people.



We will follow the story at https://t.co/jPjRUTiLcj pic.twitter.com/n7V2kMRBsf — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) July 17, 2023

The city is asking residents to offer rental units to refugees for below average market rent. Mayor Olivia Chow says she's dedicated to providing shelter and support for refugees, but where, exactly, are all of these people supposed to go when we just don't have the space?

Newly elected Toronto Mayor admits 1/3 of those using homeless shelters in the city are refugees.



She calls for $160 million from the Trudeau Liberals to deal with the crisis.



No calls on either side to fix the issue at hand:

record high immigration of 400k per year. https://t.co/BdMMeQK4FR pic.twitter.com/mGF2YZwdU7 — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) July 17, 2023

Toronto is already in the middle of a housing crisis. The average price of a one-bedroom rental is just over $2,500. We have 400,000 refugees coming into Canada per year. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has even admitted the population is growing faster than the supply of housing.

"Our population is growing faster than the supply of housing"



Trudeau admits his record-high immigration rate of 400,000 per year is the cause of the housing crisis plaguing Canadians. pic.twitter.com/vFJKzk7HBY — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 22, 2022

With out-of-control crime, drug use and poverty plaguing the city, what further strain is the refugee crisis going to put on limited resources?

Visit our website at FixOurCities.com and sign our petition if you think politicians need to take a different approach to cleaning up the city of Toronto.