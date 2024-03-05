Downtown Toronto eyesore: Clarence Square Park's ongoing issues & recent drug activity explosion

Clarence Square Park is the official name of a small patch of greenspace at the corner of Wellington Street West and Spadina Avenue in Toronto. But calling this putrid piece of real estate a “park” is truly a stretch these days. For several months it has existed as a filthy tent city. And as this no-go zone becomes increasingly dangerous, both police and politicians inexplicably turn a blind eye.

It’s not just the random assaults and verbal abuse and break-ins that law-abiding taxpayers who live in the surrounding condominium towers have to endure. The other day, a massive explosion occurred at the encampment. Some likened it to a bomb going off. Miraculously, nobody was seriously injured.

At first blush, one might think the explosion was due to a propane tank igniting. It is commonplace to find such fuel tanks here. The tanks are used to provide heating for the tents and for cooking food. But according to sources, a different sort of cooking was taking place when the explosion occurred: drug users were “cooking” crystal meth.

Indeed, according to those who live in the area, this festering eyesore is less of a homeless encampment and more of a drop-in centre for drug users and drug dealers. In addition to the illegal activity, several sections of the Trespass Act are being violated. And yet, the City of Toronto continues to ignore this mess, much to the chagrin of residents and those trying to operate businesses.

We imagine this is part and parcel of Toronto “identifying” as a sanctuary city, the unofficial slogan being “goodness knows, anything goes.” Well, not “anything goes.” One doesn’t dare operate a ma and pa restaurant during a lockdown in this municipality. That’s because the city will send in the police mounted unit to quell that sort of egregious behaviour.

Back in 1987, the late actor and filmmaker Peter Ustinov described Toronto as “a kind of New York operated by the Swiss.”

Sadly, those days are long gone. Litter, graffiti, tent cities and violent crime abound. Yet, the city – and the province – can look westward to Alberta and take a page from Premier Danielle Smith’s playbook. Homeless encampments in Wild Rose Country are being shut down and help is being provided to drug-addicted squatters to get them clean and sober.

All that is required to fix Clarence Square Park’ is political will. And alas, that is a commodity that is woefully lacking in Olivia Chow’s Toronto and Doug Ford’s Ontario.

Postscript: so many major urban centres in Canada are in a state of decay and chaos. All levels of government appear to be blaming each other, and no one is stepping in to take a stand and help restore public safety.

Please sign our petition at www.FixOurCities.com and demand that our politicians take steps to restore safety.