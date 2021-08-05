Toronto's nightlife reacts to possibility of COVID vaccine passports

Crowdfund Investigative Journalism! Rebel journalists are often flying or driving across the country investigating important stories. Help us recoup the incidental costs of our investigative journalism like 3 star hotels and economy airfare. 73 Donors

The big question on Ontarians’ minds right now is whether or not we will soon have to provide some sort of proof of vaccination to enter various large indoor events such as nightclubs, conventions and sports games.

This is becoming more and more of a possibility with places like England and New York City already starting to mandate these types of vaccination IDs.

Starting in September, England will be requiring proof of vaccination for nightclubs and other large indoor events.

In New York City, you will soon have to show similar proof of vaccination to enter venues like bars, gyms and restaurants.

It would come as no surprise if Ontario were to implement similar rules in the near future.

With only speculation and nothing yet confirmed, we wanted to find to out how the people of Toronto feel about the matter.

With nightlife slowly returning to the city, we took our questions to King Street in downtown Toronto on a Friday night to find out.