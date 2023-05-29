Track and field champion Selina Soule speaks out against men in female sports
'I was one of the very first to start speaking on this issue, and it’s taken a while, but we are finally starting to get somewhere…we need to protect every single girl in this country.'
"Everybody who has encountered this issue needs to speak up and ask for fairness," Soule said Wednesday on Fox News. "I was one of the very first to start speaking on this issue, and it’s taken a while, but we are finally starting to get somewhere…we need to protect every single girl in this country."
"Everybody out there…to start speaking on this issue and ask for fairness to be restored to women sports," Soule stated.
She made her statement as she prepares to appeal her court case that challenged a Connecticut ruling which allowed transgender students to participate in sports with their "preferred gender."
In 2020, Soule and several other student-athletes involved in high school track filed a lawsuit against the Connecticut Association of Schools. Their claim was that the policy permitting biological males to compete in women's sports was in violation of Title IX.
The Alliance Defending Freedom is currently seeking to challenge a decision made by U.S. District Court Judge Robert Chatigny. The judge dismissed the lawsuit based on procedural reasons, stating that there was no ongoing disagreement to address since the two transgender athletes in question have already completed their education. Furthermore, the plaintiffs were unable to provide any other examples of female transgender athletes.
During the Fox News interview, Christiana Kiefer, Soule's lawyer who accompanied her client, expressed the viewpoint that women are being deprived of athletic opportunities within their own sports due to the inherent physical advantage held by biological males.
"Girls deserve to compete on a level playing field, and what Selena experienced…was being sidelined in her own sport and that’s a clear violation of Title IX," she argued.
On Wednesday, Hannah Arensman, a former 35-time national cyclocross champion, made an appearance on Fox News. She disclosed that she intends to retire from her sport at the age of 25. Arensman's decision came after experiencing defeat against a transgender competitor in the women's championships during the previous season, prompting her to step away from the sport.
Soule expressed distress over the fact that transgender athletes are displacing women from their own sports, describing it as a troubling situation.
"It's devastating that there are women out there who are retiring or changing their events because they are being forced to compete against biological males where those males, if they were competing in the men’s category, they would be barely mediocre. But in the women, they are dominating the field, and it’s a very, extremely frustrating situation," she told Fox News' Sandra Smith.
"It should not be happening. Women’s sports should be preserved as just women’s sports," she added.
