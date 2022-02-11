TRAILER: Operation Bearhug

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

For the last 10 days, Rebel News has been embedded inside the Coutts border protest, where hundreds of truckers blocked the border in protest of COVID-19 mandates.

It was a thrilling story that had a different development every five minutes. This pushed us into an evolution in our reporting style — posting breaking news and mixing it together in longer form.

We were unable to get our usual reports up in a timely fashion due to being in the middle of nowhere — Coutts is a village of less than 300 people.

We never stopped filming.

Instead of eight different reports, I decided to produce a full-length feature documentary. Here is the trailer to that documentary.

