Trailer: Undercover inside the French Migrant Camps

Rebel News reporter Callum Smiles travelled to northern France to investigate the migrant crisis and find out what's really happening on the other side of the English Channel.

In the upcoming exclusive report, Callum Smiles shows what he discovered along the northern French coast.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman recently announced her commitment to stopping the illegal boat crossings and has pushed the Illegal Immigration Bill through Parliament.

Under the new law, anyone who arrives illegally into the UK will be unable to claim asylum. Has this had an effect on the number of people making the illegal crossing?

In this exclusive report, Rebel News reveals the shocking truth from the other side of the Channel.

The number of illegal migrant crossings in the English Channel by small boats with the assistance of the RNLI has increased dramatically since 2020 and the UK government is struggling to contain the situation. This increase of illegal crossings has led to large backlogs in the UK asylum system and the government is struggling to find temporary accommodation to house the new arrivals.

Britain has been having record breaking numbers of illegal immigrants crossing the English Channel in small boats for the last three years with more than 45,000 arriving last year alone. More than 400 hotels are being used around the UK to house the migrants whilst their asylum applications are being processed.

It is believed that the number of illegal arrivals in the UK will increase this coming summer.

