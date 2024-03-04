Trans powerlifters occupy top spots in three Alberta women's divisions

sports photos - stock.adobe.com

The top ranking in the Women's bench-only category is held by Avi Silverberg, who dominates the closest female competitor by 61 kilograms.

The top slots in Women's masters and Women's open categories are held by Ann Andres, a natal male lifter who previously openly mocked his biological female competitors for being weaker than him.

🏋️Trans identifying male, Anne Andres is Alberta Canada's women's powerlifting record holder in bench

🚨competes next month in women's category at the 2023 CPU National Championships



🚩Recognizes no understanding of upper body strength differences btw males & females

🧵 pic.twitter.com/DYEyEWZTLr — ICONS (@icons_women) January 4, 2023

Team Canada powerlifter and activist for women's only sports, April Hutchinson, has called the rankings "absolutely ridiculous, embarrassing, and shameful."

It's official!

The Women's 2023 #1 Rankings are held by Men. Congrats, Alberta Powerlifting Union, that is definitely something to be proud of. 🫠

No, it's absolutely ridiculous, embarrassing and shameful is what it is.#keepmenoutofwomenssports @icons_women@Riley_Gaines_… pic.twitter.com/vDGEjogJHw — April Hutchinson (@Lea_Christina4) March 4, 2024

Alberta's Conservative premier, Danielle Smith, recently announced a slate of policies aimed at protecting women's sports, preventing female-identified men from competing against biological women.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith expands on yesterday's announcement of legislation banning gender surgeries for minors and restricting biological males competing in women's sports.https://t.co/HflB5l0kmi pic.twitter.com/ZjSmqkMi3L — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) February 1, 2024

Ann Andres, a transgender powerlifter in Calgary, Alberta, has recently posted a series of ominous videos on his Instagram account, criticizing the new Alberta policy that prohibits gender transition of minors.

UNHINGED RANTS by an angry man targeting two women.

An illustration for @DuaneBratt :

Here is the man who currently holds 4 out of 5 powerlifting WOMEN’s records in #Alberta (in the age & weight category) using an UNRELATED incident in #Oklahoma #USA 🇺🇸 to spew his hate towards… https://t.co/94KAkm2YTC pic.twitter.com/lpfyjrY3nc — Linda Blade (@coachblade) February 22, 2024

In these videos and accompanying text, Andres also targeted fellow powerlifter April Hutchinson, who was suspended from competing after speaking out against male-born athletes competing in women's categories.

What an absolute honor to speak with @PiersUncensored tonight about such an important global topic. Keeping men out of womens sports. @ICFSport @icons_women @Riley_Gaines_ @IWF https://t.co/BhQvnAzl9p — April Hutchinson (@Lea_Christina4) October 2, 2023

To support April's fight for sports fairness, visit www.StandWithApril.com.