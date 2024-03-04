Trans powerlifters occupy top spots in three Alberta women's divisions

Team Canada powerlifter and activist for women's only sports, April Hutchinson, has called the rankings 'absolutely ridiculous, embarrassing, and shameful.'

Trans powerlifters occupy top spots in three Alberta women's divisions
sports photos - stock.adobe.com
Remove Ads

The top ranking in the Women's bench-only category is held by Avi Silverberg, who dominates the closest female competitor by 61 kilograms.

The top slots in Women's masters and Women's open categories are held by Ann Andres, a natal male lifter who previously openly mocked his biological female competitors for being weaker than him.

Team Canada powerlifter and activist for women's only sports, April Hutchinson, has called the rankings "absolutely ridiculous, embarrassing, and shameful."

Alberta's Conservative premier, Danielle Smith, recently announced a slate of policies aimed at protecting women's sports, preventing female-identified men from competing against biological women.

Ann Andres, a transgender powerlifter in Calgary, Alberta, has recently posted a series of ominous videos on his Instagram account, criticizing the new Alberta policy that prohibits gender transition of minors.

In these videos and accompanying text, Andres also targeted fellow powerlifter April Hutchinson, who was suspended from competing after speaking out against male-born athletes competing in women's categories.

To support April's fight for sports fairness, visit www.StandWithApril.com.

Alberta Canada LGBT news transgender womens rights Stand With April
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.