Transgender cricketers banned from playing by international council

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a new policy that prohibits transgender athletes from playing in women’s cricket at the international level.

The policy change comes after an Australian woman became the first trans player to feature in an official women’s match at World Cup qualifiers.

The ICC said the new policy was based on four principles: protection of the integrity of the women’s game, safety, fairness and inclusion.

It stated that any male-to-female participants who had gone through any form of male puberty would not be eligible to compete in the international women’s game, regardless of any surgery or gender reassignment treatment they may have undergone.

The policy change does not affect domestic competitions, where Cricket Australia had allowed trans players since 2019.

The ICC said it had consulted with experts and stakeholders before making the decision, and that it would review its position as more evidence becomes available.

It also said it would set up a working group to further consider the issue of transgender inclusion.