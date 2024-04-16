Transgender felon claiming to be a vampire found guilty of sexually assaulting disabled teen

Adam Hetke, a 35-year-old biological man who identifies as a woman named "Sabrina," has been convicted of sexually assaulting a mentally disabled 16-year-old girl in Waukesha, Wisconsin. The assault occurred just seven months after Hetke's release from prison, where he had been serving time for previous sexual offenses against women.

According to the Waukesha Freeman, the jury took less than two hours to find Hetke guilty of first- and second-degree sexual assault after he was accused of following the teenager home from a gas station and threatening her with a knife before sexually assaulting her. Per the complaint, Hetke told the victim that he was a vampire and would bite her if she did not comply with his demands.

“Victim A said that the Defendant ‘told her that he was a vampire and that he would bite her if she didn’t do what he wanted,” the criminal complaint said.

Hetke, who began identifying as a woman after his release from prison in November 2020, had been examined twice before the trial to determine his eligibility for a plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect but was found ineligible, the Daily Wire reported.

The conviction has brought renewed attention to the suspicious death of 28-year-old Vydale Thompson-Moody, a young man with learning disabilities who was found dead in Hetke's shared residence five months after Hetke's prison release. Despite evidence suggesting Hetke's involvement in the death, including witness statements and allegations of bullying and threats, police initially released Hetke due to insufficient evidence, the Daily Mail reported.

Thompson-Moody's mother has expressed her distress over the authorities' handling of the case, stating that the sexual assault of the teenage girl could have been prevented if Hetke had been properly investigated and charged in connection with her son's death.

“Being that they let this person go and commit another crime, it hurt,” she said, per the Mail. “It could’ve been prevented.”