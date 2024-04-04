Transgender teenage athlete suspended amid accusations of misconduct
Parents are raising concerns over the participation of a 6-foot student in girls' sports at a Massachusetts school.
A bearded transgender basketball player at a private Massachusetts school, who gained viral attention for knocking down a female opponent during a game, has allegedly been suspended from a girls' rowing team due to an incident in the locker room, according to a report by the Australian magazine Quillette.
The student, believed to be 17 or 18 years old and standing at 6 feet tall, attends KIPP Academy in Lynn and has participated in six different girls' sports, including rowing, volleyball, and taekwondo. The student allegedly joined a female rowing team at a private club in Massachusetts in 2021 after purportedly underperforming on the boys' team.
According to a copy of a letter obtained by Quillette, signed by 15 concerned parents and sent to USRowing, the national governing body for the sport, the transgender athlete's participation allegedly caused issues for her fellow rowers. One parent told the magazine that the student did not bother to shave and continued wearing the boys' team uniform.
The incident that allegedly led to the suspension occurred in 2022 when the transgender rower reportedly entered the girls' locker room and made an inappropriate comment about a teammate's breasts while she was undressed. As reported by Quillette, the student allegedly said, "Ooh, t--ties," prompting another teammate to ask if it was the first time the transgender athlete had seen female breasts, to which the response was reportedly, "Uhh yeah" with a laugh.
Subsequent to this alleged incident, the KIPP Academy student was reported to the U.S. Center for SafeSport, resulting in a suspension from the rowing team.
