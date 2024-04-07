What will come after transgenderism? 'Body integrity dysmorphia' is already here

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on April 5, 2024.

On last Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed what will come after the transgenderism craze.

It seems like the trend of transgenderism has been present in the culture for only a few years. Movies about men who dressed like women like Tootsie or Mrs. Doubtfire played it for laughs. But then things changed in 2012 when the American Psychiatric Association decided transgenderism was no longer to be considered a mental disorder.

"A vote by some clinical doctors at some meeting in Virginia suddenly waved a magic wand and all of this became normalized," Ezra said.

It can happen again.

Here’s what’s next: "Quebec man has two healthy fingers amputated to relieve 'body integrity dysphoria': It’s not the first time amputation has been used as a treatment for the rare condition."

"You know that medical proverb, the motto of the profession is 'do no harm,' right?" Ezra asked. "Do no harm. But once you've agree to cut off body parts for sexual dysphoria, why wouldn't you cut off fingers?"